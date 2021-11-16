GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A student at Wade Hampton High School has been charged after they were found with a gun Tuesday morning, according the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said school administrators and the School Resource Officer were talking with the 14-year-old student on an unrelated issued and the student pulled out marijuana.
We're told during a search of the student, deputies found a loaded gun in the student's coat pocket.
No direct threats have been made that investigators are aware of and the student was taken into custody, deputies said.
The Sheriff's Office said the student is being charged with possession of a gun on school property and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
