GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Hispanic Heritage Foundation announced this year's nominees for its youth awards on Wednesday, including two Upstate students.
According to a release from the HHF, Christian Nazario-Quirindongo of J.L. Mann High School will be recognized in the engineering category and Connor Ávila of Wade Hampton High School will be recognized in the entrepreneurship category.
The HHF's youth awards program honors high school seniors for their leadership and in the classroom. According to the foundation, those receiving awards will be provided grants for their education or to fund an idea or community project that encourages "actionable leadership."
The awards ceremony will take place virtually on Thursday.
(0) comments
