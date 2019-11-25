SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Wade’s Restaurant said on their website that some ingredients used in their Cornbread Dressing have been recalled and customers who bought any frozen dressing prior to Sunday are urged to throw it out of abundance of caution.
Wade’s said they learned Saturday by their primary food distributor, US Foods, that Unilever US had issued a voluntary recall of multiple chicken bases. One of the recalled chicken bases is an ingredient in the Cornbread Dressing.
No illnesses have been reported to date. Click here to read the full news release.
Wade’s also said they have stopped selling the product in the meantime out of an abundance of caution.
Below is the restaurant’s statement on the issue:
Even though there have been no reported problems with regards to this recall and even though we have experienced no problems at the restaurant with regards to the safety and quality of our dressing, we have decided that we will not sell any more Frozen Dressing out of an abundance of caution. Based on the voluntary recall that Unilever issued, we feel this decision is the best course of action to guarantee the health and safety of our guests.
Upon hearing about the recall, we immediately discarded any dressing that we had in house and switched to a substitute chicken base that is made by another company. The substitute chicken base was delivered to us late Saturday and any dressing we make moving forward will use the substituted ingredient. Therefore, you can be assured that any dressing that we sold Sunday 11/24/19 and any we produce moving forward will not use the Unilever base that is being recalled. If you have frozen dressing with a “use by date” of 3/14/20 to 5/18/20 you should discard it out of an abundance of caution.
The fact that we have been producing and packaging our frozen dressing for over a month to meet the 12,000 QTS needed for Thanksgiving means that there is no way we can regroup and have this product available for next week. In addition, we will not be able to sell our dressing hot in pints or quarts next week because the demand will be more than we can handle if we do. The dressing we sell at the restaurant Thanksgiving week will only be for our regular menu plates and for our pre-booked bulk cater meals.
We stress that this situation was not caused by a Wade’s Restaurant quality or safety issue. It was caused by a recall of an ingredient produced by Unilever and we are simply a victim of the recall. We reacted immediately upon receiving the information and will continue to be extremely vigilant concerning this challenge until it is completely resolved. We apologize for not having our frozen food dressing for your Thanksgiving holiday meal and sincerely appreciate your support as we work through the coming days.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Husband charged with murder after woman shot in Roebuck dies at hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.