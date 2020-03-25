Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Waffle House announced they were closing 365 restaurants in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant, known for being open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year has a reputation for being open during disasters.
But on Tuesday, the company sent a tweet stating they would close 365 restaurants, adding that 1,627 were still open.
#WaffleHouseIndexRed: 365 Waffle House restaurants closed. 1,627 open. pic.twitter.com/DhPtcI0Byd— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) March 24, 2020
The company's website says open restaurants are still available for to-go orders and carryout.
