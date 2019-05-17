(FOX Carolina) -- An Easley couple woke up Powerball® winners, the South Carolina Education Lottery told media Friday.
The wife checked her ticket first thing in the morning and shook her husband awake to tell him they’d won $50,000.
“I hit three numbers and the Powerball® number,” she confessed.
“Wait a minute, I hit four numbers and the Powerball® number.”
The husband waited and asked, “Did you hit five numbers?”
The winning ticket she’s purchased on a whim from the Saikrupa Inc. on the Pelzer Hwy. in Easley matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number drawn on Wednesday, May 8 (1, 45, 53, 64, 66 and Powerball: 3).
“It’s a good way to wake up,” the husband said.
Odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129.
Saikrupa Inc.in Easley received a commission of $500 for selling the claimed ticket.
