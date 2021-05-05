GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Greenville County Schools said the waitlist for next school year's virtual program is now open.
According to school official Tim Waller, waitlist applications for the 2021-22 virtual program will be accepted via BackPack through July 15. The system will however be down for updates every Monday.
"Our ability to accept more students into the Virtual Program may be impacted by a proviso being considered by the SC General Assembly that would severely restrict funding if more than five-percent of students select that option. GCS will keep parents apprised of any new developments," said Waller.
Waller also mentioned the changes made to the virtual program for the 2021-22 school year:
There will be an increased emphasis on attendance in live sessions. Students will be expected to participate in live sessions at scheduled times. Exceptions based on extenuating circumstances must be approved, in advance, by the virtual administrator.
Parents who wish for students to return to brick and mortar instruction will be allowed to make requests. They are encouraged to make an approved transition at the end of a nine-week grading period.
Students in the Virtual Program will be scheduled based on grade level and academic record, not by school. GCS cannot guarantee placement with other students or teachers from the home-based school.
