Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Waitr, the popular food delivery app that has found success in Greenville and throughout the South has now expanded to Asheville.
This expansion marks the debut of the fast-growing restaurant on-demand platform in North Carolina, becoming the tenth state Waitr has entered.
50 Asheville restaurants have already signed up for the service.
Waitr is currently hiring in Asheville, expecting to employee at least 100 drivers. Drivers can apply here.
The app's appeal with customers is due to its more favorable flat fee for delivery of only $5.
Waitr will kick off its debut in Asheville with special free delivery – anytime you use the app through November 4, you can get your food delivered free by using the promo code “ASHEVILLE” at checkout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.