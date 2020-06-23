WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Wahalla boy is recovering after second degree burns covered more than 30 percent of his body.
Jayden is thankfully back from the Augusta Burn Center after spending days there.
It all started when he went over to his friend's house and they tried having a little fun, testing the limits of flex seal can.
He told Fox Carolina's Shale Remien it feels like really bad sunburn.
"I never would have believed that something like that would have happened to kids just being kids," Barry LeCroy said. LeCroy is Jayden's step-father who took him immediately from the friend's house to the emergency room.
The boys sprayed sunscreen on a flex seal can and then lit it on fire.
"They backed up out of the way, and the can stopped spewing and they thought everything was fine and they walked up and it just exploded like a bomb going off," LeCroy said.
"Jesus gave me a second chance," Jayden said.
Jayden hopes the discoloration fades away as more of the summer goes on. Donor skin is what lies underneath his bandages.
"Of course what you see on TV or stuff like that, you don’t see them going to the Augusta burn center. And that makes kids think we need to do that, but they didn’t get hurt well guess what it didn’t turn out that way," LeCroy said.
Jayden will still carry his adventurous spirit but with side of caution and now he's warning other kids this summer.
"Don't light fires or cans and don't do stuff you see on YouTube."
Jayden will have to continuously visit the Augusta Burn Center. Here is a link to the Go Fund me page to help out him and his family with expenses.
