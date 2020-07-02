WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A meeting was held to discuss race and diversity in Walhalla Thursday night.
Anyone was invited to attend in person or virtually to discuss issues they've seen in recent weeks. A lot of the conversation was about forming a committee dedicated to understanding.
The committee has not been formed yet, but everyone in attendance said they see racism and inequality in Walhalla, and feel those issues need to be addressed.
One after another, Oconee County residents stood up, ready to speak their truth.
"There is so much to discuss, the time is now, diversity is beautiful," said one speaker. "There is not one person or an organized group. We all want change."
Many who spoke were born and raised in Walhalla, spending their entire lives there. Some spoke saying for as long as they can remember they've seen and felt racism.
"We're actually out here being heard now," said Blake Robinson.
Robinson was at the protests that lasted days. He saw when one night police had to separate the Black Lives Matter group from a group holding confederate flags.
"To me it symbolizes fear, hatred," Robinson said. "It creates spaces where we don't come out to be heard and spoken. And in Walhalla, it's been that way since I was a little kid."
While the protests did make headlines, he said they also led to a lot of people wanting to listen and he believes it will ultimately lead to change.
"The night it got a little rowdy, it was kinda like both sides trying to be heard over the other side," Robinson said. "The next night we came out and did it peacefully, we even prayed at the beginning and it led to the diverse committee so I think we did something good, something positive. We made a step forward and I think we're going to keep making steps forward."
Moving forward, the group there tonight just wants to see a diverse community that will move the city forward.
"We should make sure kids are proud of who they are, they should be proud about their color of skin, proud about their culture," said another speaker at the meeting.
There isn't a set date for when this committee will be picked, but the mayor said he does want it to be diverse and represent everyone.
