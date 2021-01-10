WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Walhalla announced on its Facebook page that councilman Dennis Owens passed away as a result of complications related to COVID-19.
According to the Facebook post, Owens had been on the city council since 2018 when he served as the Chairman of the Fire Committee and also the Street and Sanitation Committee.
The City of Walhalla says that Owens will be missed by the council and staff.
As of this writing, FOX Carolina has not received information on the specific date of Owens' passing.
MORE NEWS: Gunman kills at least 3 in multiple shootings in the Chicago area, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.