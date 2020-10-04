WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla FD chief Brandon Burton says crews made two rescues at local outdoor destinations this past weekend.
Burton says the first rescue involved an injured hiker at Yellow Branch Falls on Saturday, Oct. 10 around 2 p.m. He says crews entered the trail area and found the hiker, a middle-age woman, at the steps to the falls with an ankle injury. She was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital via ground transportation after a 2.5 hour time span from 25 responders, including responders Prisma EMS, Oconee County Emergency Services, Oconee County S.O., the US Forest Service, Mountain Rest Fire & Rescue, Long Creek Fire, and Rabun County EMA/Search and Rescue.
Sunday's rescue around 4:45 p.m. involved an injured mountain biker at Stumphouse Mountain Bike Park. Burton says crews hiked in about a half-mile and found the young male patient on the trail with face injuries and potential internal injuries. He was transported off the trail with a wheel and stokes before being flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital via air. The two-hour response involved 18 responders, including personnel from Walhalla PD, Prisma EMS, AnMed LifeFlight, Oconee County Emergency Services, and Mountain Rest Fire & Rescue.
The conditions for both patients were unknown to Burton.
