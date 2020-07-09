WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Fire Department says a handful of agencies responded to Yellow Branch Falls again to help a man who was injured after falling on rocks Thursday morning.
WFD says the man fell around 11:15 a.m. and suffered a non-life threatening injury, but still needed to be rescued from the area. WFD called for mutual aid to rescue the man, and within 40 minutes of initial dispatch firefighters made contact with him.
As additional resources arrived, crews were assembled into teams and sent down the trail. The man was found within an hour and a half and brought out to the command post. The entire incident took nearly four hours to finish with 32 people aiding from these agencies:
- Walhalla FD
- Oconee County Emergency Services
- Prisma Health
- Mountain Rest Fire & Rescue
- Long Creek FD
- Seneca Rescue Squad
- US Forest Service
WFD notes West Union Fire and Seneca City Fire covered their call area during the incident.
"The weather today was especially rough on responders. Humidity and heat make these types of rescues difficult as it drains someone physically. As always we want people to enjoy our natural wonders, however we beg that they be cautious in doing so," said Walhalla fire chief Brandon Burton. "This is the third rescue at Yellow Branch in about three weeks. An incident of this magnitude takes lots of resources. It generally requires two chief officers, dispatchers to relay information and keep incident commanders abreast on the weather, a liaison officer with the Forest Service, support personnel for logistics, all this in addition to the responders that put feet on the trail."
