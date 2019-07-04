WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla fire officials say a person is being treated for injuries after a firework-related incident Thursday evening.
Walhalla FD says it happened just before 11 p.m. on Coffee Road. We're told injuries are minor and the patient was taken to a local hospital via EMS.
