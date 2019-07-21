OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Walhalla Fire Department said an extensive search for a missing person has ended after the man was found safe Sunday morning.
According to Fire Chief Brandon Burton, the department received word of a missing man in his 40's near Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel above Walhalla around 8: 11 p.m. Saturday.
Several first responders jumped into action, including personnel from Walhalla Fire, Walhalla Rescue, Mountain Rest Rescue, Walhalla Police Department, Oconee County Special Rescue, Oconee County Emergency Services, and Prisma Health.
Saturday night's search had to be called off around 10:45 p.m. due to intense lightning and rain, Burton said.
The department planned to keep the Stumphouse Tunnel park closed for the remainder of the night, and bit of morning when they returned for the search at 8 a.m. Sunday.
According to Burton, the missing man was located around 7:20 a.m. and is okay despite being dehydrated and wet from overnight storms.
Burton said they individual left under his own power, and is safely returning home.
"A take away from this is to always be prepared for any type of adventure whether a short, hour long trip or a longer trip," Burton said. "Summer storms can catch people off-guard and create hazardous conditions on trails and in the woods."
It's also important for hikers to note the recent heat waves passing through the area, and be aware of heat-related issues.
MORE NEWS:
Easley FD: Car slams into front entrance of dentist's office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.