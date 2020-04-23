WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Walhalla Fire Department said a fire that destroyed a vacant building early Thursday morning is being investigated as a suspicious fire.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Country Lane.
Firefighters said they arrived to find a heavy fire but could not easily access the building, so a Forestry bulldozer was brought in the help clear a path.
Around 3:30 a.m. firefighters said they received another call that a lawn mower was on fire in an open shed. That fire destroyed the mower and a dirt bike, but the shed and other contents were spared.
That fire too is under investigation.
