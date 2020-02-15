WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla firefighters say a feline friend still has a few of its nine lives left to live after a house caught fire Friday evening.
According to fire chief Brandon Burton, crews responded to the home on Bullwinkle Drive in the city around 10:35 p.m. Firefighters say the bottom part of a split level home was up in flames and heavy smoke. Crews began a rapid attack, knocking down the fire within 15 minutes.
Inside, crews found a cat and got it out of the home. The pet was treated on scene with a special oxygen mask.
Burton says no injuries were reported, and medical staff checked on the home's occupants as a precaution. Heat and smoke damage happened in other parts of the house. Ventilation, cleanup, and investigation wrapped up around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Crews from Westminster, West Union, Prisma Health, and Oconee County responded.
Burton says the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.
