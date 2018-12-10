WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Walhalla man was charged with attempted murder and other offenses after attacking a person with a knife.
Deputies said Matthew Carlton Moss of Stribling Shoals Road was arrested Friday after a traffic stop.
Moss had warrants for attempted murder, breaking into a motor vehicle, and malicious injury to personal property after a Nov. 29 incident.
Deputies said they were called to a business on Cross Roads Drive near Seneca early that morning concerning a fight.
Deputies arrived and met with the victim, who reportedly told them he had seen Moss inside his vehicle while the victim was inside the business. When the victim confronted Moss, he told deputies Moss threatened him with a knife and then assaulted him with the weapon. Moss also damaged the victim’s vehicle.
Moss was not on scene when deputies arrived.
