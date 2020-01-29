Walhalla K9 Unit involved in crash

A Walhalla Police K-9 Unit was involved in a collision on January 29 on N. Broad Street near Church Street. 

 Source: FOX Carolina Viewer, Tonya

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police say a collision that happened Wednesday evening near the post office involved their K-9 unit, sending the handling officer to the hospital.

Police chief Sean Brinson confirmed around 7 p.m. his officers were still on scene  on North Broad Street near Church Street and investigating. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating, listing the collision with injuries on their live collision tracker.

According to SCHP, the collision happened around 6:40 p.m. and at least one roadway is blocked.

Brinson later confirmed the K-9 unit's involvement, directing us to a post on the department's Facebook page. The post notes the officer was taken to a hospital via EMS and the K-9 was checked on the scene. Walhalla PD deferred further investigative details to SCHP.

We've reached out to SCHP for the latest.

Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.

