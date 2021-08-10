WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Walhalla Police Department arrested a suspect after leading police on a chase on Tuesday.
Police say the chase began when they saw the suspect driving recklessly near East Main St. and Ann St. The chase then continued through the parking lot of the Foothills shopping center and ended in front of the West Union post office where the suspect was taken into custody, according to officers.
Police confirmed that no one was injured during the chase.
The suspect, identified by police as Miguel Lugo, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving without a license, unlawful carry of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.
