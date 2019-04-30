Wahalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Walhalla Police Department was called to the scene of a home on Pine Manor Circle in Walhalla.
At this time, dispatch could only confirm they were on scene for a disturbance call at Country Ridge Apartments.
We're told by deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, who are assisting with the investigation, that the incident involved two males.
According to Wahalla Police one male victim was transported with a gunshot wound, the other detained at the scene.
The victim was transported to Oconee hospital via ground transport and as of 11:45 a.m.
The victim is currently is in critical condition at the hospital, the Wahalla Police Chief confirmed to media.
An investigation is ongoing.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Harvey said that James M Brown Elementary was on a brief lockdown, but law enforcement told them it was safe to return to standard operating procedures and has since lifted the lockdown.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.