WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police need your help finding a woman who's been missing since early December 2019, but whose disappearance wasn't reported until this week.
Crime Stoppoers of Oconee County posted to their Facebook page Wednesday that Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield had not been heard from since December 6, 2019 and was last seen on Moore Avenue. Her disappearance had not been reported until January 29, 2020.
Anyone who knows where she is should call Walhalla PD at 864-638-5831 and ask to speak with Capt. Time Rice. Additionally, anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, downloading the free P3 Tips app for iOS orAndroid, or by visiting the Oconee County Crime Stoppers website.
