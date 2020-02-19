WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A VFW spokesman said a 10th grade student at Walhalla High School will represent South Carolina in Washington, DC during the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program.
Olivia Lee competed against other high school students across the state to win the top honor and a $1,000 scholarship.
Olivia and winners from the other 49 states will present their essays in the Voice of Democracy audio essay competition in the nation’s capital. The national winner will be awarded a $30,000 scholarship.
The VFW said about 40,000 students compete annually in the audio essay program, which provides students the opportunity to express themselves concerning democratic ideas and principles. The program began in 1947 and awards $2.1 million annually in scholarships. This year’s theme was “What Makes America Great.”
Click here to listen to Olivia’s audio essay.
Walhalla VFW Post#6830 Service Officer George White and Ladies Auxiliary officer Donna Haas, along with Walhalla High teacher Stephanie Necessary, direct the Voice of Democracy program in Oconee County.
