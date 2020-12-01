WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The city of Walhalla plans to host its Christmas parade this Saturday, December 5, according to a Facebook post from the Walhalla SC Events Facebook page.
According to the post, necessary precautions will be taken to ensure that the parade can be held in light of COVID-19.
The parade will begin at 5:00 Saturday afternoon and will run from Church St. to Ann St. to the westbound side of Main St.
Candy will not be passed out at the parade to discourage large crowds. The post also says that masks will be available to those that need them.
Citizens are being asked to follow CDC and SCHDHEC guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the parade, and the Facebook post says that anyone feeling sick should not attend the parade.
The event will be live streamed on the Main Street Walhalla Facebook page.
