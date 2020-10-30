WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Walhalla's Water Department took to Facebook Friday morning to ask customers to conserve water as the storm on Thursday left the utility with supply issues.
Below is the message that was posted.
Due to yesterday’s storm, and power outages, the Walhalla Water Department is experiencing water supply issues. As a result, the department is asking customers to conserve water today and tomorrow. We ask that you use water only for essential needs, until the system is able to recover from the storm related shortage. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please follow our page for updates.
MORE NEWS - Duke Energy makes progress on power outages, but more than 105,000 in our area still in the dark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.