WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jacky and Teresa Wilson have been married for 45 years, a knot tied at the tender age of 17.
Faith, family and perseverance is what life is about for them.
However, their faith was tested as Teresa spent 96 days in the hospital because of COVID-19. She was admitted December 16 and released March 24.
“I know God can heal,” Jacky said.
“I’m just thankful to be home,” Teresa said.
She goes on to explain the importance of the public taking this pandemic serious because it can alter one’s life, and encourages people to wear protective gear.
“Anybody that don’t think COVID-19 exists, I’m telling you it does,” said Teresa.
The mother of two, and grandmother, still has an uphill battle but is taking it one day at a time.
During her hospital stay, the family was called in three times to say their final goodbyes but they never lost hope.
“They wanted us to sign a thing to do not resuscitate... I told them I wanted them to do what they could,” Jacky said.
Faith is a powerful thing for some, and for some it may seem illogical.
“I knew if God chose not to heal her and she did die, she’d be in a better place."
During the hospitalization, Teresa was put on a ventilator. At times her organs started to fail.
After much prayer, things turned around.
Jacky says he spent a lot of time in the car crying after seeing his wife in such a serious condition. He says she gained weight because of fluid build up and had become unrecognizable.
However, miracles began to happen.
“When I would start getting down then her kidneys would go to working.... and that just lifted my faith up and I’d say thank you Lord,” Jacky said.
As Teresa continues to heal from a tenacious battle for her life, family will be there every step of the way holding her hand. “I’m still going to press on, I’m still going to do what the Lord wants me to do,” she said.
The family has started a GoFundMe to help with the hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills if you’d like to help. Also, an account has been setup at Community First Bank in Seneca if you’d like to donate that way.
