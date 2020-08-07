OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An event is planned for August 8th to raise money for the Oconee County Sheriff's Deputy who was injured when going to back up another deputy during a chase.

Ike Lewis is still recovering and is grateful for the support from the community through this process.

Deputy Lewis is doing well, but what was so amazing to see was this family smile together. Deputy Lewis is known for his big smile- but when this accident happened, they weren't sure they'd see that smile again.

"You know I thought the rock of our house was gone," says Nicky Lewis, Ike's wife.

That's what Nicky Lewis thought when she heard that her husband ike was pulled from this car.

Nicky says, "I thought you know the breadwinner of our family, the father of our kids and the husband of my dreams wasn’t going to be there anymore."

Officials initially thought he would be airlifted, but due to conditions that day, he was later driven to Greenville by ambulance after crashing into a tree while going to help a fellow deputy during a chase.

Nicky says, "when someone says airlifted I mean it is kind of hard to hope for the best… you can hope for the best, but at that point you don’t know."

Almost two months later, he's progressing and still finding a reason to smile. Deputy Lewis says the support has been remarkable.

Ike Lewis says, "[I'm] trying not to cry now, but to have friends, I have a best friend and my wife and my brother-in-law and the community coming together to help me out in my time of need. I feel like I’m not deserving, but they see something in me that says you are deserving to reach your hand out and help so I feel great."

His best friend Amanda Smith says there is no one more deserving of all the love that's been sent his way when he needs it the most.

Smith says, '"there is nobody that if you mention Ike's name they don’t mention his big beautiful smile and he is my best friend but Ike is everybody’s friend. He’s just a phenomenal person."

This family's spirit was so uplifting to be around and they say it was their faith in god that puts these smiles on their faces.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.