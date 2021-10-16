ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - More than $116,000 was raised as hundreds of people participated in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at AnMed Health North Campus in Anderson.
This is only part of its $125,000 goal to support the care, support and research programs of Alzheimer's Association.
Clemson University's Sigma Kappa, Kappa Pi team were the top fundraisers again. The group collectively raised more than $65,000 and is currently ranked the 16th highest fundraising team for Walk to End Alzheimer's across the nation.
The event included a two-mile route, an the Promise Garden ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's--a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.
“Like flowers, our participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They have deep roots in this cause, grown from their own experiences with this disease. We are grateful to all of our supporters, sponsors and volunteers who continue to raise vital funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia," said Cindy Alewine, President/CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter.
To donate to this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's, visit: alz.org/walk.
