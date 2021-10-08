ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Walk to End Alzheimer's events kick off this weekend in the Upstate.
There will be walks in Asheville (Oct. 9), Anderson (Oct. 16), and Spartanburg (Oct. 23), to name a few.
Alzheimer's Disease is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It's the sixth leading cause of death in our country. Also, 11 million family members and friends provide care to those living with this disease and those dementias.
The walk is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.
One Asheville group, led by Kevin McRae, raised almost $6,000 in support of Alzheimer's Disease.
McRae walks for his father, Corky.
"He was a cowboy at heart. And so, that's actually why we wear the cowboy hats when we walk in honor of my dad," McRae said.
And hundreds more will walk. This is why it's important to McRae.
"Bringing that awareness and raising money for research and care for people with Alzheimer's is really important to us," McRae said.
His walking team is called Code 30. The name is in remembrance of his father, who was a retired policeman.
"He named his farm Code 30 Ranch because when he was a policeman, they used Code 30 as a code word for taking a break. And so, when he retired, he decided that he was taking a break," McRae said.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Disease. And it doesn't just affect those sick but also the loved ones who surround them.
"It's really taxing on families. My dad was fortunate enough to live with me for the last four years of his life. And we were fortunate enough to have him be at our home," McCrae said, "but for many people, that's not possible."
So McRae walks to raise awareness, funds, and research for the cure. And though things may look different this year due to COVID, they're saddling up, because the message remains the same.
"Teams are actually walking where ever you want to walk to, walk from; that may be in you're own neighborhood, it may be in a park, wherever you're comfortable walking," said McRae.
Team Code 30 will be walking tomorrow at Mills River Park, in Hendersonville.
You can join the fight to end Alzheimer's by donating, fundraising, wearing purple, and participating in your own walks.
Learn more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.