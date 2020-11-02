NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing Monday ahead of a potentially turbulent stretch for markets.
The S&P 500 was 1.2% higher in afternoon trading after more companies reported stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street feared and reports on manufacturing came in better than expected.
It followed up on gains across Europe and Asia following better-than-expected economic data there.
It's an incredibly busy week for markets, with the Federal Reserve announcing its latest interest-rate decision and the government releasing its monthly jobs report.
The headliner is Election Day and what it means for the country and the prospect of more stimulus for the economy.
