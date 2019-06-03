GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a man pled guilty to a series of crimes Monday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Benjamin Pressley, 39, pled guilty to armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and carjacking.
Pressley’s first crime occurred on February 12, 2018 when a loss prevention officer caught him shoplifting. He thretaened the loss prevention officer with a box cutter.
The spree continued on March 25, 2018 when law enforcement spotted Pressley leaving a Waffle House in a Nissan Altima.
Officers pulled the car over and the driver put his hands in the air, but Pressley pushed the driver out of the car and sped off.
Pressley was arrested six days later.
