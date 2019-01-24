PAGELAND, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walmart announced Thursday the retail giant is making an investment in driver wages and said drivers in South Carolina can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment.
Beginning in February, Walmart said its drivers will receive a per mile increase of $0.01 and a 50-cent increase in activity pay for arrive and arrivals and drop-offs, which means Walmart drivers will be paid up to $1 every time they arrive at their destination and drop a trailer. The company also offers an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents per mile.
“Our business is constantly changing, and it’s important that our fleet of truck drivers remains the safest and best trained on the road every day,” said Joseph Kennerson, Walmart general transportation manager in Pageland, S.C., in a news release. “This wage increase is exciting, as it allows us the opportunity to find and keep those drivers that represent our principles and work to be the best at serving our stores, our customers and the places they call home.”
Walmart said the truck driver jobs also include these incentives:
- Great benefits. Walmart drivers have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn as much as 21 days of Paid Time Off (PTO) in their first year.
- Predictable home time. Walmart operates on a weekly schedule, so drivers know they will be home and on the road. We use a bidding process two to three times a year to set their schedules, so drivers know where they stand on work-life balance.
- Walmart is one of the safest fleets operating with contemporary well-maintained equipment. At Walmart our drivers drive and earn money rather than waiting for a truck to be fixed. Walmart offers quarterly safety bonuses and a safety incentive and recognition programs. The American Transportation Association has awarded Walmart the Safest Fleet in the Over 250 Million Mile Division for the past 5 consecutive years.
- Transportation offices all over the country. Walmart operates more than 70 transportation offices throughout the U.S.
- No-touch freight. Walmart truck drivers don’t unload trucks.
- Safe parking. Walmart drivers park in well-lit, safe parking in Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and distribution centers across the country.
To apply to drive for Walmart, visit drive4walmart.com.
