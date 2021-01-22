GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At the request of the state of South Carolina, Walmart says its stores are expanding their efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people deemed to be in certain priority groups.
As of writing, Walmart says about 100 stores and Sam's Clubs locations across nearly six states are administering the vaccine to those deemed eligible. In the Upstate, Walmart says stores in Easley, Laurens, and Spartanburg are part of this effort. Additionally, the Sam's Club location in Greenville is included.
Dr. Cheryl Pegus, the executive vice president for health & wellness, shared in a blog post says stores have prepared by training pharmacy employees and building a new digital scheduling tool. Pegus says at full capacity, Walmart expects to be able to deliver up to 13 million doses per month across the country when supply and allocations allow.
"With 150 million people passing through our doors each week, we’re in a unique position to reach people where they already shop. We’re also a federal pharmacy partner and can accept federal allocation of doses in all our Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies," she wrote.
Pegus also noted worries about "health care deserts", where there are few options for citizens to get health care. She says Walmart has 4,000 locations positioned in one or more of such federally-designated areas that are deemed as medically underserved. Pegus also says Walmart is partnering with community organizations to get shots to underserved communities at third-party locations like churches, stadiums, and youth centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.