GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walmart said Thursday that employees in South Carolina received a bonus in their paychecks.
The company said the bonuses totaled $3.4 million statewide.
"In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide today. When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times," said Elizabeth Covington, a spokesperson for Walmart.
She said the compnay has also hired 200,000 new associates within the past 6 weeks.
MORE NEWS - First SC woman to recover from COVID-19 after plasma infusion from another recovered patient speaks about her experience
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.