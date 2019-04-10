(FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Walmart announced plans to invest $45 million in South Carolina store improvements and innovations in 2019.
Walmart says it will be building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways through the remodeling of eight stores as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.
Three of the eight stores planned for remodels are here in the Upstate.
According to Walmart, the stores located at 2151 East Main Street in Spartanburg, 14055 East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer and at 9 Benton Road in Travelers Rest are all set to be remodeled this year.
Further innovations will include:
Grocery pickup will be added to 20 stores in the state allowing customers to shop online and pickup groceries without having to leave their cars all at no additional cost.
Grocery delivery will also be added to 20 stores increasing coverage in the state.
Walmart pickup towers will be added to 18 stores in the state. The state of the art, 16-foot-tall vending machines are capable of fulfilling a customers online order in less than a minute once they arrive at the store.
Along with products aimed to help customers, the company will also be investing in employees by giving 27 stores a new automated delivery truck unloader and 47 stores will receive automated floor scrubbers.
