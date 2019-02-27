Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walmarts across the country are are changing the job description for store greeters, and the change could lead to employees with diabilites losing their job.
Walmart says they're moving to "customer hosts" who will also help with cleaning the entry, and processing store returns.
Locally, Simon Cantrell, who is diagnosed with autism, and has been a Walmart greeter for a year was recently told by management he would either need to find a new position in the store or no longer be employed there after April 25.
In Pennsylvania, store greeter Adam Catlin, who has cerebral palsy and has worked for Walmart for more than a decade, says he too will have to find something new because he is physically unable to do the job under its' new description.
FOX Carolina reached out to Walmart for a statement and they sent us the following:
“As we strive to constantly improve the experience for our customers, we will need to adjust roles from time to time. We’ve recently shared our plans to change the responsibilities of the people greeter role in some stores and that involves associates with disabilities in some cases. We recognize that our associates with physical disabilities face a unique situation. With that in mind, we will be extending the current 60-day greeter transition period for associates with disabilities while we explore the circumstances and potential accommodations, for each individual, that can be made within each store. This allows these associates to continue their employment at the store as valued members of the team while we seek an acceptable, customized solution for all of those involved.”
Simon's father, Scott Cantrell, has started a petition through change.org to preserve disabled greeters and it so far has more than 10,000 signatures.
His father said, "We are not out of options, it's just what Simon loves."
Simon told us, "I think being a greeter is a nice job for me because I get to help people make their days happier when they're not feeling well. Every time they come in and I say welcome to Walmart it just make their day brighter and better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.