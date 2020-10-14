NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is spreading out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during a pandemic.
The company's plans announced Wednesday offer the first glimpse from a major retailer of what a reinvented Black Friday will look like during a pandemic.
Other like Macy’s have said that Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.
The Arkansas-based The discounter will kick off the deals online Nov. 4, with new deals in stores on Nov. 7.
More news: Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after man shot at QT dies at hospital in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.