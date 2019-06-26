GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) In the market for a kitten?
The Greenville Humane Society says its facility is currently overloaded with more than 150 little cats in need of fosters, or forever homes.
They're looking for people interested in fostering both sick and healthy kittens until homes can be found. Anyone who may want a furry friend for a few weeks can contact their foster manager at foster@greenvillehumane.com.
Don't want to foster, and want to adopt? Kittens are only $35 right now!
The facility has pictures, descriptions and names of all the kittens ready for adoption on their website.
