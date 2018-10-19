(FOX Carolina) - The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to $1 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing.
The billion-dollar prize is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the second largest lotto jackpot in the nation, according to the SC Education Lottery.
Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. for the drawing, which will be broadcast on FOX Carolina at 11 p.m.
Tickets are $2 and available at most grocery stores and convenience stores in South Carolina.
If a jackpot winning ticket is sold in South Carolina Friday, it will be the state’s first Mega Millions® jackpot win.
The winner could accept a one-time cash payout of $565 million or the annuity, the entire $1 billion jackpot paid out in payments over 29 years.
The odds of winning it all tonight are about 1 in 303 million.
Please play responsibly.
