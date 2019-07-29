GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo has launched an online poll to let animal lovers select the name for the zoo's newest baby giraffe.
The voting period ends on Monday and the zoo said they will announce the name on Tuesday.
Click here to view and vote in the poll.
Read more about the new baby: Greenville Zoo releases more details on new baby giraffe
