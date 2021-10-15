ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man wanted for not showing up in court was arrested while in possession of a modified gun and drugs, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said Kevin Darrell Lewis failed several times to appear in court for drug related offenses and was charged with an additional eight charges. During the arrest, officers seized the following:
- 54.1 grams of Fentanyl
- 3.0 grams of methamphetamine
- Modified 12 gauge shotgun
- Drug paraphernalia
The department said Lewis was charged with the following:
Possession of firearm by felon
Carrying concealed weapon
Possession of weapon of mass destruction
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trafficking opium of heroin
Possession of controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I
Failure to appear in court for possession of Cocaine
Failure to appear in court for maintain dwelling/vehicle
- Failure to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II
We're told Lewis is currently at the Buncombe County Detention Center being held on a $100,000 secure bond.
MORE NEWS: CUPD investigating attempted sexual assault in campus parking lot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.