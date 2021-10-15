Modified gun

Modified 12 gauge shotgun.

 (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man wanted for not showing up in court was arrested while in possession of a modified gun and drugs, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police said Kevin Darrell Lewis failed several times to appear in court for drug related offenses and was charged with an additional eight charges. During the arrest, officers seized the following:

  • 54.1 grams of Fentanyl
  • 3.0 grams of methamphetamine
  • Modified 12 gauge shotgun
  • Drug paraphernalia

The department said Lewis was charged with the following:

  • Possession of firearm by felon

  • Carrying concealed weapon

  • Possession of weapon of mass destruction

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

  • Trafficking opium of heroin

  • Possession of controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I

  • Failure to appear in court for possession of Cocaine

  • Failure to appear in court for maintain dwelling/vehicle

  • Failure to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II

We're told Lewis is currently at the Buncombe County Detention Center being held on a $100,000 secure bond.

