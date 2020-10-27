WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Ware Shoals School District 51 will be returning to in-person learning full-time, according to an announcement on the district's website.
Students will return to face-to-face learning beginning November 23, according to the announcement from Ware Shoals District 51 Superintendent Dr. Fay Sprouse.
According to Dr. Sprouse, November 23 and 24 will be used to give teachers and students time to learn and practice new safety routines.
The announcement says that after Thanksgiving, students will have three weeks of productivity before Christmas break.
