WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family in Ware Shoals has lost everything after a fire ripped through their home, taking the life of their family dog. Luckily, the family of seven was not home when the flames took over, but they were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for the Altman family. Saturday afternoon they happened to drive by their house, smoke billowing from their front door.
"It was already on fire,” said Amanda Altman. “They wouldn't let us in to get our dog out."
As they watched their new home go up in flames, Altman said she stood there numb, feeling like it was all a dream.
"I couldn't believe it,” she said. “How do you just lose everything so fast? And I guess I was stunned, I just froze. And then my dog, we buried her last night.”
That's when she said reality hit; she thought about her five kids who were in tears as they watched their clothes and new Christmas toys turn to ash.
"They've cried and cried and cried,” Altman said. “All of their things are gone. We had Christmas and then a few days later everything burned, it's all gone. They're kids, they just don't have clothes, toothbrushes and I think that's the hardest part for them is that everything is just gone."
Their three-year-old is too young to understand, but the family's story touched many in their tight knit Ware Shoals community.
"I saw their little girl, 12-years-old crying over the back of the truck and something told me to stop and check on her because their dog had died,' said neighbor Hunter Hartline. “I went to check on the mom and from there it went full circle. I told her if she didn't mind I'd call a few friends and see about donations."
Still, the family never expected so many to show up and help. A simple Facebook post with the kid's sizes was shared dozens of times and at first glance, the donations left Altman speechless.
"People we don't even know, I don't understand why people are so nice to us,” she said. “We don't know anyone. People just came and they hugged us and the helped us and they didn't stop yesterday, they made sure we were okay today and they've been so nice to us. Thank you isn't a big enough word."
The family is so grateful but they are still in need of other items like mattresses. Ware Shoals Fire-Rescue shared that the town hall will be open each day to keep collecting donations.
A GoFundMe is also running right now for the family.
On Tuesday, firefighters and volunteers were working with the Altman family to get them up and running on Tuesday.
The family was grateful.
“I can't believe that so many people would help me and want to help me that didn't even know me and I have nothing to get back other than a thank you and they've came out and they spent their weekend in their New Year's their days off and they're here," said Amanda Altman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.