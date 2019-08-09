WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Ware Shoals police said an investigation is underway after shots were fired at the Coroner Stop Gas Station Thursday night.
It happened around 8:20 a.m.
No one was hurt.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle was located and is in impound to be processed.
The incident remains under investigation.
