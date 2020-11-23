WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Ware Shoals Police Department is searching for woman who has been missing for over a month, according to a Facebook post from the Ware Shoals Police Department's Facebook page.
Police say that Donna Babb has been missing since early October and was last near in Lee St. in Ware Shoals.
Ware Shoals PD says to call any of these numbers if you have information:
- 864-450-9545 Sgt. Davis
- 864-942-8632 Dispatch
- 864-456-7478 Office phone
