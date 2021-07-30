GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Ware Shoals School District 51 announced it will hold a vaccine clinic on Friday, Aug. 6 from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. at the Ware Shoal Community Library.
Students ages 12 and older, staff, and community members are welcome to come get vaccinated. Self-Regional Hospital will administer the Pfizer vaccine
This is a walk-up clinic, so appointments are not necessary. However, students who are under the age of 18 will need to have their parent's permission.
