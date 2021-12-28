A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
Warm weather affecting slopes in North Carolina
MARS HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the weather outside over the holidays, it may not feel very much like a real winter.
It almost reached the 70s at Wolf Ridge Resort for skiing. And the warm winter has been affecting business.
The resort has had to delay their opening because of slope conditions.
They were able to finally open this week, with some limitations, but the business fears they may have to close again if it doesn't get any colder.
Ski area director Johnny Goin says they've had to make their own snow and keep their fingers crossed.
"Christmas is usually about 30-35 percent of our yearly business," Goin said, "And when you have a warm Christmas and you're not able to make snow and put the snow down on the ski slopes the way you would like to, of course, it's going to affect the numbers tremendously."
If you look around, there's more grass than snow. Goin says it has been a while since he's seen a season like this.
"The last one I can remember that his us this way and this hard was around '82, '83—'83, '84 season," said Goin.
Goin says they're at about one-third their normal visitors, they have limited slopes, the chair lifts won't take visitors all the way up to ski, and they haven't been able to make the amount of snow to keep up with the slopes.
Goin says, the good thing is, many of their visitors are from further South and are just excited to see snow. Trey Pinkerton is visiting from Alabama.
"I expected to see all the mountains covered in snow," Pinkerton, "We've got this one little strip. So, it's a little disappointing, but it's still fun."
Pinkerton had to ski in shorts because it got so hot, but he's making the best of it.
"A lot of us haven't ever skied before," Pinkerton said, "So, this is our first. So, this little bit of snow is good to learn with. So, it's still a good time."
Goin says they're going to do their best to keep things going for their visitors, but he's hoping for some cold weather sooner than later.
"Luckily, we've had enough just to get the area open for a few days before we have to close, possibly, again," Goin said, "If we lose the snow we have, then we will pray for the next cold snap to come through."
For the time being, the slopes are closing at 4:30 p.m. They'll re-open as conditions allow. You can follow their Facebook page to keep up with the conditions here.
