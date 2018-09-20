(FOX Carolina) - Sunshine and minimal rain chances linger across the Carolinas in these final days of summer, with some heat relief on the way!
Expect abundant sunshine today, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible in the mountains, while the Upstate and NE Georgia stay dry.
Friday into the weekend is when temperatures begin to cool a bit, back into the lower and middle 80s.
Overall weather this weekend looks great with isolated afternoon rain, decent sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 80s. Sunday looks similar only with a slightly better chance for showers in the mountains during the second half of the day.
A cold front will gradually approach from the west early next week, which will mean gradually increasing rain chances from Monday through next Wednesday, which will hold temperatures into the 70s and lower 80s.
