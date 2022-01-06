PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are looking into the possibility that a 5-year-old child who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. That's according to a search warrant application revealed Thursday. City and federal investigators are working to determine the cause of the city's deadliest single blaze in more than a century. They declined to speculate on a possible cause, adding the fire scene is complex. The fire took the lives of eight children and four adults. Officials have said 26 people had been staying in three-story brick duplex
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
