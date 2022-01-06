Philadelphia Fire

Soot covers the exterior wall of the building of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are looking into the possibility that a 5-year-old child who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. That's according to a search warrant application revealed Thursday. City and federal investigators are working to determine the cause of the city's deadliest single blaze in more than a century. They declined to speculate on a possible cause, adding the fire scene is complex. The fire took the lives of eight children and four adults. Officials have said 26 people had been staying in three-story brick duplex

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.