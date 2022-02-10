SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol charged a teen driver and former American Idol contestant after they say his truck crashed into a building on Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was heading west Murph Road around 12:41 p.m. when he drove onto a private driveway.
The victim, 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, who worked on boats, was in his driveway walking towards his ship when Kennedy went 175 yards down the driveway and ran Parris over, according to Solicitor Barnette. Parris' body was pinned under and dragged by the truck into the shop.
In a 911 call made by Parris' daughter, Kelsey, Kennedy is heard in the background saying he's sorry. Solicitor Barrette said Kennedy was sitting on the ground holding Mr. Parris when Kelsey walked outside.
Kennedy was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.
Kennedy was a former American Idol contestant in 2021 and was one of the five final contestants in the reality singing show before he was kicked off due to a controversial video that resurfaced from the singer's childhood showing Kennedy with someone wearing a Ku-Klux-Klan style hood.
He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. In Kennedy's bond hearing, we learned he was vaping at the time of the crash. He took a hit of the vape pen and started feeling the side effects when driving.
Solicitor Barry Barnette spoke on Kennedy's actions leading up to the incident.
"This shows the dangers of vaping."
The solicitor also says that it is not yet clear what kind of drugs were in the vape pen, but a toxicology report is pending and could take days or weeks before results come in.
According to warrants from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.
Kennedy's attorney claims that his client was on his way to his girlfriend's house in Union when he had a bad reaction to his prescribed medication. His attorney also included that Kennedy is an 11th grade student with no prior criminal record.
The judge denied Kennedy's bond. He will have a general sessions hearing on April 14.
If found guilty, the charge carries one to 25 years in prison and a fine in the range of $10,100 to $25,100.
