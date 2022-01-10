GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Warrants released from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that Bradly Post was charged with buggery on Monday.
Post is currently in custody on child pornography charges that were filed in October of 2021. He is the fiancé of Christina Parcell, who was found dead on Canebrake Drive in October of 2021.
The most recent charges allege that Post engaged with sexual acts with a woman and a dog.
A video of the act was found to be in Post's possession, according to the warrant.
Post was denied bond at a hearing on Monday night.
